Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Short Interest Down 54.1% in November

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a drop of 54.1% from the October 31st total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter.

Get Apollo Tactical Income Fund alerts:

Shares of AIF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.52. The stock had a trading volume of 39,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,068. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.59. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a twelve month low of $13.61 and a twelve month high of $16.12.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

About Apollo Tactical Income Fund

Apollo Tactical Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company. It engages in the investments in a portfolio of loans, bonds, and other credit instruments. The firm aims to seek current income and preserve capital. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.