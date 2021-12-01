Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by David J Yvars Group

David J Yvars Group decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,686 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,107 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 2.9% of David J Yvars Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 57.7% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 21.3% in the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 585.7% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL opened at $165.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.39 and a 200-day moving average of $143.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.21 and a 12-month high of $165.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Several analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America set a $160.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.56.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $24,645,505.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

See Also: Discount Rate

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.