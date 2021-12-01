Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,151 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 2.7% of Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Apple in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Apple by 57.7% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 21.3% in the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 585.7% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $165.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.21 and a 52-week high of $165.70.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $23,022,040.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $12,416,538.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Apple in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Bank of America set a $160.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Apple in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.56.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

