Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Upgraded by HC Wainwright to “Buy”

HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $11.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied DNA Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ APDN opened at $5.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.98. Applied DNA Sciences has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $13.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.79.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the second quarter worth $85,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the second quarter worth $100,000. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 50.0% during the third quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 15,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 34.1% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the first quarter worth $195,000. 6.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of security solutions. The firm offers molecular-based technology solutions and services that can help protect products, brands, supply chains, and intellectual property of companies, governments, and consumers from theft, counterfeiting, fraud, and diversion.

