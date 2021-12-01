Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Upgraded by HC Wainwright to “Buy”

HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $11.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied DNA Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.
Shares of NASDAQ APDN opened at $5.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.98. Applied DNA Sciences has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $13.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.79.
Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile
Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of security solutions. The firm offers molecular-based technology solutions and services that can help protect products, brands, supply chains, and intellectual property of companies, governments, and consumers from theft, counterfeiting, fraud, and diversion.
