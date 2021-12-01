AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $118.00

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $118.00 and last traded at $118.10, with a volume of 10576 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $119.59.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATR. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on AptarGroup from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.33.

The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.73.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.94. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $825.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 26th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATR. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the second quarter worth about $45,998,000. Rivulet Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 36.4% in the third quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 1,196,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,826,000 after acquiring an additional 319,550 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 8.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,307,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,036,000 after acquiring an additional 180,641 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the second quarter worth about $21,844,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,836,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $962,906,000 after acquiring an additional 153,925 shares in the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AptarGroup Company Profile (NYSE:ATR)

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

