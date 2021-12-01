Arbor Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Arbor Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,908 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises approximately 1.6% of Arbor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Arbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 35,911 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 9,667 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,339 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 470,260 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $51,874,000 after acquiring an additional 4,914 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,667 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 14,397 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. 68.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SBUX opened at $109.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $128.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $95.92 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.44.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

In other news, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $457,042.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

