Arbor Wealth Management LLC Purchases 7,950 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Arbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,954 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 7,950 shares during the period. Twitter makes up 3.1% of Arbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Arbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $13,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 42,111 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 5,174 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its position in shares of Twitter by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 946,542 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $65,132,000 after acquiring an additional 33,431 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 44,512 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after buying an additional 16,520 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,116,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 159,743 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,971,000 after buying an additional 16,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Twitter news, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total transaction of $218,295.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.99, for a total transaction of $299,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,682 shares of company stock worth $5,670,236. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TWTR opened at $43.94 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $35.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.08 and a beta of 0.67. Twitter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.00 and a twelve month high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on TWTR shares. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Twitter from $69.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Twitter from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.40.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

