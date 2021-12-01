Arbor Wealth Management LLC Sells 194 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Arbor Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Arbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 69.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 316,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,689,000 after purchasing an additional 129,648 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 22,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $5,142,000. Institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $59.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.92. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $37.97 and a 52-week high of $66.38. The firm has a market cap of $253.34 billion, a PE ratio of -43.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -253.24%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XOM. DZ Bank cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $62.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BNP Paribas cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.94.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.