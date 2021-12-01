ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) PT Set at €42.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) received a €42.00 ($47.73) target price from Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($45.45) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays set a €40.00 ($45.45) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($51.14) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($39.77) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €47.00 ($53.41) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €40.33 ($45.83).

ArcelorMittal has a twelve month low of €17.72 ($20.14) and a twelve month high of €30.76 ($34.95).

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

