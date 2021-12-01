ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) PT Set at €42.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) received a €42.00 ($47.73) target price from Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($45.45) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays set a €40.00 ($45.45) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($51.14) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($39.77) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €47.00 ($53.41) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €40.33 ($45.83).

ArcelorMittal has a twelve month low of €17.72 ($20.14) and a twelve month high of €30.76 ($34.95).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

