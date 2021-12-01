Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.51.
AMBP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of NYSE AMBP traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,031. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.90.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stolper Co bought a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 3rd quarter worth $2,277,000. Loews Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 3rd quarter worth $31,436,000. CNA Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 3rd quarter worth $10,343,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co bought a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 3rd quarter worth $4,265,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the third quarter valued at about $28,008,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.46% of the company’s stock.
Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile
Ardagh Metal Packaging SA is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc, is based in LUXEMBOURG.
