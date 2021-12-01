Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.51.

AMBP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE AMBP traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,031. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.90.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Analysts forecast that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stolper Co bought a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 3rd quarter worth $2,277,000. Loews Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 3rd quarter worth $31,436,000. CNA Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 3rd quarter worth $10,343,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co bought a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 3rd quarter worth $4,265,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the third quarter valued at about $28,008,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc, is based in LUXEMBOURG.

