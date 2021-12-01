Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $16.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.97% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on originating, investing in and managing middle-market commercial real estate loans and other commercial real estate investments. The Company’s financing solutions are comprised of its target investments, which include the following: Transitional senior mortgage loans, Stretch senior mortgage loans, Subordinate debt mortgage loans and Other CRE debt and preferred equity investments. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ACRE. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.92.

ACRE stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.55. The company had a trading volume of 17,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,834. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.88 million, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.30. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 52-week low of $11.08 and a 52-week high of $16.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 61.95% and a return on equity of 9.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 105,411.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 9,487 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. 56.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The Company’s investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans and other commercial real estate investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities, which are secured, directly or indirectly, by office, multifamily, retail, industrial, lodging, senior-living, self storage, student housing and other commercial real estate properties, or by ownership interests.

