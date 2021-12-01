argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Receives $352.80 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $359.73.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim upgraded argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut argenx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $332.00 to $351.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of argenx in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays raised argenx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on argenx in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $362.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of argenx stock traded up $4.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $283.62. The company had a trading volume of 158,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,112. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.17 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $297.60 and a 200 day moving average of $304.93. argenx has a 52-week low of $248.21 and a 52-week high of $382.15.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.48) by $0.38. argenx had a negative return on equity of 24.48% and a negative net margin of 73.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.96) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that argenx will post -8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARGX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of argenx during the first quarter valued at about $121,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of argenx by 27.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of argenx during the first quarter valued at about $217,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in argenx in the first quarter worth about $3,100,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in argenx in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

About argenx

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

