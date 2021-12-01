ArGo Trading 0.6% Higher Over Last Week (ARGO)

ArGo (CURRENCY:ARGO) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 1st. In the last week, ArGo has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One ArGo coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000551 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ArGo has a market cap of $2.87 million and approximately $48,371.00 worth of ArGo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ArGo alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001310 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003533 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00045639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $140.66 or 0.00240362 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00007721 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.50 or 0.00088001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00011581 BTC.

ArGo Coin Profile

ArGo (CRYPTO:ARGO) is a coin. ArGo’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGo’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive

According to CryptoCompare, “ArGo is a web app deployment and hosting platform that is built on blockchain technology on the Arweave Permaweb, which is a decentralized cloud platform. The app was built with the vision of true permanence on the internet without any censorship. Websites and apps that are deployed on ArGo also liberate users from recurring costs of server hosting, security, and database usage charges. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the ArGo Platform ($ARGO) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the ArGo Platform, which is designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on the ArGo Platform and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the platform. “

Buying and Selling ArGo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArGo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ArGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ArGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ArGo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.