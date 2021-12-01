Arik W. Ruchim Purchases 100,000 Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Stock

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.98 per share, with a total value of $3,798,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of SIX stock opened at $36.57 on Wednesday. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $51.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.41. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 74.63 and a beta of 2.38.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.32. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $638.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.37) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 406.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIX. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 424.9% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 127,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,535,000 after buying an additional 103,532 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $6,119,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 26.3% in the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 959,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,543,000 after buying an additional 199,756 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 12.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,008,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,201,000 after buying an additional 328,803 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 47.4% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 3,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SIX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Six Flags Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.20.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

