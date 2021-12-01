ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Stake Lowered by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 56,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $801,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 15,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1,095.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 296,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 271,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 30,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter.

ARKK stock opened at $105.69 on Wednesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $97.22 and a 1 year high of $159.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.74.

