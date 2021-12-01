ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

ARMOUR Residential REIT has decreased its dividend by 43.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a payout ratio of 107.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect ARMOUR Residential REIT to earn $1.11 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 108.1%.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.00. The company has a market cap of $878.06 million, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.96. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $12.56.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a net margin of 144.33% and a return on equity of 8.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ARMOUR Residential REIT news, CEO Jeffrey J. Zimmer sold 28,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $310,640.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James R. Mountain sold 33,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $364,297.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,568 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 8,092 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 173,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 43,569 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 762,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,218,000 after acquiring an additional 121,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 404.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,131,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,926,000 after acquiring an additional 907,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARR. Jonestrading cut shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.