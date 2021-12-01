Arnhold LLC Buys Shares of 70,000 Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT)

Arnhold LLC bought a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,000,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,151,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,719,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Cyxtera Technologies alerts:

Separately, Raymond James started coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ CYXT traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,831. Cyxtera Technologies Inc has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $12.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.55.

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $177.10 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cyxtera Technologies Inc will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Cyxtera Technologies Company Profile

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. announced a definitive business combination agreement with Cyxtera Technologies Inc

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Cyxtera Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyxtera Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.