Arnhold LLC Has $22.61 Million Stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Arnhold LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 270,684 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,695 shares during the quarter. Lumentum comprises approximately 2.6% of Arnhold LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Arnhold LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $22,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PARK CIRCLE Co grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 80.0% in the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the first quarter worth $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 32.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 1,196.4% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 114.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Penny Herscher sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 26,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.11, for a total value of $2,442,204.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,410 shares of company stock worth $4,167,454. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LITE shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lumentum from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Lumentum from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.06.

NASDAQ:LITE traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $89.07. 8,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,152,438. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.85. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.67 and a twelve month high of $112.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.91.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.24. Lumentum had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 23.68%. The firm had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Lumentum’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

