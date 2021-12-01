Arnhold LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Arnhold LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,719 shares during the period. Arnhold LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $8,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fluent Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the third quarter worth approximately $1,487,000. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 5.2% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 12.8% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Progressive by 29.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 320.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 42,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 32,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Shares of Progressive stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.01. The stock had a trading volume of 36,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,756,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $55.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.28. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.89 and a fifty-two week high of $107.58.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.33 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 17.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $209,168.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $4,167,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,333 shares of company stock worth $5,116,490. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PGR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Progressive in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on Progressive from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Progressive in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

About Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.