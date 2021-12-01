Arnhold LLC Trims Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Arnhold LLC trimmed its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,819 shares during the quarter. Aflac comprises approximately 1.8% of Arnhold LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Arnhold LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $15,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,078,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466,836 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its holdings in Aflac by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 6,417,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,343,000 after acquiring an additional 59,337 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Aflac by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,538,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,203,000 after acquiring an additional 282,536 shares in the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $464,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Aflac by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 52,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 26,548 shares during the period. 65.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AFL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.42.

Shares of NYSE AFL traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.35. 42,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,271,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $42.73 and a one year high of $57.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.16 and its 200 day moving average is $55.13.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

In other Aflac news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $387,417.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 7,040 shares of company stock valued at $398,042 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

