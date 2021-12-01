Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) Short Interest Update

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a growth of 69.7% from the October 31st total of 748,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of ARTL opened at $0.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $15.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.10. Artelo Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $3.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARTL. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Artelo Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Artelo Biosciences by 132.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 80,396 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Artelo Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artelo Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artelo Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Artelo Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

About Artelo Biosciences

Artelo Biosciences, Inc is a development stage company, which engages in discovering, licensing, developing and commercializing treatments that modulate the endocannabinoid system. The company was founded by James Manley on May 2, 2011 and is headquartered in Solana Beach, CA.

