Arteris Inc’s (NASDAQ:AIP) Quiet Period Will End on December 6th

Arteris’ (NASDAQ:AIP) quiet period will end on Monday, December 6th. Arteris had issued 5,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 27th. The total size of the offering was $70,000,000 based on an initial share price of $14.00. During Arteris’ quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AIP. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Arteris in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Arteris in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Arteris in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Arteris in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Arteris in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arteris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

NASDAQ:AIP opened at $27.16 on Wednesday. Arteris has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $27.57.

Arteris IP is a provider of System IP consisting of NoC interconnect and other IP as well as IP Deployment software which accelerate creation of SoC type semiconductors. Arteris IP is based in CAMPBELL, Calif.

