Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) Issues Earnings Results

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Arteris stock opened at $27.16 on Wednesday. Arteris has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $27.57.

AIP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Arteris in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Arteris in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on Arteris in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Arteris in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Arteris in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arteris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

Arteris IP is a provider of System IP consisting of NoC interconnect and other IP as well as IP Deployment software which accelerate creation of SoC type semiconductors. Arteris IP is based in CAMPBELL, Calif.

