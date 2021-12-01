Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.72 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) will announce ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Arvinas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.01) to ($0.37). Arvinas posted earnings of ($0.99) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arvinas will report full-year earnings of ($3.55) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.82) to ($3.17). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($3.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.19) to ($1.84). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Arvinas.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($3.07). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 27.02% and a negative net margin of 794.97%. The firm had revenue of $9.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.79) earnings per share. Arvinas’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARVN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Arvinas from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Arvinas from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Arvinas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arvinas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.11.

In other news, insider Ian Taylor sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total transaction of $1,680,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 40,000 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.14, for a total transaction of $3,525,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 309,286 shares of company stock worth $27,522,358 over the last ninety days. 6.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 40.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,982,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,682,000 after buying an additional 1,733,073 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 43.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,671,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,848 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Arvinas by 441.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 954,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,473,000 after purchasing an additional 778,093 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Arvinas by 208.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,008,000 after purchasing an additional 509,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Arvinas by 238.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 482,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,669,000 after acquiring an additional 340,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas stock opened at $75.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.74. Arvinas has a 12-month low of $23.42 and a 12-month high of $108.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.90 and a beta of 1.91.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

