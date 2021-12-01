Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.30% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ASAHI KASEI CORPORATION, provides innovative solutions based in chemistry and materials science to a diverse range of markets including fibers, chemicals, consumer products, housing, construction, electronics, and health care. On October 1, 2003, all core operations were transferred to wholly owned constituent corporations as autonomous operating business units. Asahi Kasei Corporation, as the parent company, functions as a holding company for group operations. An Independent Businesses Group not included in the constituent corporations provides group services. “

Get Asahi Kasei alerts:

OTCMKTS AHKSY traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.70. 221,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,618. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.74 and its 200-day moving average is $21.56. Asahi Kasei has a 1 year low of $18.29 and a 1 year high of $25.13. The company has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Asahi Kasei Corp. operates as a holding company which provides monitoring, planning, and strategic management to its subsidiaries and affiliates. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Materials, Homes, Health Care, and Others. The Materials segment includes caustic soda, chlorine, acrylonitrile, styrene, methyl methacrylate, adipic acid, polyethylene, polystyrene, and other petrochemicals.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Asahi Kasei (AHKSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Asahi Kasei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asahi Kasei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.