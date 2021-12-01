Asset Dedication LLC Acquires 544 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 9.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 102,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,829,000 after acquiring an additional 6,237 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,492,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,814,000 after acquiring an additional 478,845 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $553,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $255.10 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $202.50 and a 1-year high of $265.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $254.97 and its 200 day moving average is $248.36.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

