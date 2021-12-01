Asset Dedication LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 526.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 245.6% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $38.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.80. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $34.62 and a 1-year high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

