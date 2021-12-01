Asset Dedication LLC Boosts Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 2.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 55,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 15,574.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 75,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 75,226 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 854,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,949,000 after purchasing an additional 172,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C opened at $63.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.97. The company has a market capitalization of $129.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.99 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

In other Citigroup news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.15.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

