Asset Dedication LLC Sells 182 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Asset Dedication LLC trimmed its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,732 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,434 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 118,383 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $24,612,000 after buying an additional 74,533 shares in the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 1,325 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 33,238 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,743,000 after buying an additional 5,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 58,060 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $11,778,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $244.59 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.31 and a 12 month high of $256.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.84. The company has a market cap of $164.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.32.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 27.80%.

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. OTR Global lowered Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.23.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.