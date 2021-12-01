Assura (LON:AGR) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Assura (LON:AGR) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 87 ($1.14) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on AGR. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 87 ($1.14) target price on shares of Assura in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.11) target price on shares of Assura in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Assura in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a coverage pending rating on shares of Assura in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.11) price target on shares of Assura in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Assura has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 85.57 ($1.12).

Get Assura alerts:

Assura has a 52-week low of GBX 67.65 ($0.88) and a 52-week high of GBX 80.90 ($1.06). The company has a market capitalization of £1.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.83, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 72.51 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 126.75.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a GBX 0.74 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. Assura’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.57%.

In other news, insider Sam Barrell bought 29,411 shares of Assura stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.89) per share, for a total transaction of £19,999.48 ($26,129.45). Insiders bought a total of 29,810 shares of company stock worth $2,030,050 in the last 90 days.

Assura Company Profile

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

Read More: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Assura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.