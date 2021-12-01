Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.75.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Atotech from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

NYSE ATC opened at $24.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -57.47. Atotech has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $26.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.17). Atotech had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.43%. The firm had revenue of $383.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Atotech’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Atotech will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Atotech in the second quarter worth $3,064,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Atotech in the second quarter worth $8,599,000. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in Atotech in the third quarter worth $242,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Atotech in the first quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atotech in the first quarter worth $6,966,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

About Atotech

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

