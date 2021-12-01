Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.41

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.41 and traded as low as C$13.32. Atrium Mortgage Investment shares last traded at C$13.48, with a volume of 83,015 shares trading hands.

Separately, Fundamental Research lifted their target price on Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$14.40 to C$14.47 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.24, a current ratio of 94.59 and a quick ratio of 92.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$14.39 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$575.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97.

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$15.87 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. will post 1.0299999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. Atrium Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.26%.

About Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI)

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

