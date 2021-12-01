Atticus Wealth Management LLC Has $111,000 Stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,250 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 66.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 55.4% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $153,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:QLTA opened at $56.40 on Wednesday. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $54.67 and a 1 year high of $58.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.52.

