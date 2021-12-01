Atticus Wealth Management LLC Has $128,000 Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Humana during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Humana by 126.6% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

HUM stock opened at $419.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $370.22 and a 52 week high of $475.44. The company has a market cap of $53.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $432.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $430.93.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 20.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.52%.

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total value of $22,737,728.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on HUM shares. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Humana from $494.00 to $528.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Humana from $510.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Humana from $427.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Humana from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $503.51.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

