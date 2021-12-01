Atticus Wealth Management LLC Has $55,000 Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 136 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1,214.3% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 92 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total transaction of $108,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.37, for a total value of $4,273,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,409 shares in the company, valued at $22,825,404.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,723 shares of company stock worth $13,501,272. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LULU. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $466.00 to $548.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $454.88.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $454.41 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $485.83. The company has a market capitalization of $58.99 billion, a PE ratio of 71.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $436.31 and its 200 day moving average is $395.98.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

