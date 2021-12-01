Atticus Wealth Management LLC Sells 303 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 52.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 280 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Generac by 0.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Generac by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Generac by 0.3% during the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 13,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,547,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in Generac by 3.0% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist began coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Generac from $513.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $476.60.

In other Generac news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total transaction of $4,426,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total value of $2,012,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,923,700 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Generac stock opened at $421.24 on Wednesday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $202.56 and a fifty-two week high of $524.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a PE ratio of 51.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $442.25 and its 200-day moving average is $414.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The business had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

