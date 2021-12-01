Atticus Wealth Management LLC Sells 74 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Madden Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Well Done LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 27,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,666,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 423,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,227,000 after buying an additional 10,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,991,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period.

VTV opened at $138.40 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $115.36 and a 12 month high of $145.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.76.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

