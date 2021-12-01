Atticus Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in monday.com during the second quarter worth $7,216,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in monday.com during the second quarter worth $121,245,000. Noked Capital LTD purchased a new stake in monday.com during the second quarter worth $1,029,000. Level Four Financial LLC purchased a new stake in monday.com during the second quarter worth $472,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in monday.com during the second quarter worth $11,271,000.

monday.com stock opened at $359.80 on Wednesday. monday.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $155.01 and a 12-month high of $450.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $361.16.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.76. monday.com had a negative net margin of 60.72% and a negative return on equity of 65.68%. Analysts predict that monday.com Ltd. will post -3.28 EPS for the current year.

MNDY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of monday.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of monday.com from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of monday.com from $270.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of monday.com from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of monday.com from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, monday.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.09.

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

