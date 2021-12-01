AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) and FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Financial Survey

AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) and FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

Get AU Optronics alerts:

This table compares AU Optronics and FormFactor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AU Optronics N/A N/A N/A FormFactor 10.15% 13.48% 10.49%

This is a summary of recent ratings for AU Optronics and FormFactor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AU Optronics 0 1 0 0 2.00 FormFactor 0 1 5 0 2.83

FormFactor has a consensus price target of $50.57, suggesting a potential upside of 20.64%. Given FormFactor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe FormFactor is more favorable than AU Optronics.

Volatility & Risk

AU Optronics has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FormFactor has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AU Optronics and FormFactor’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AU Optronics $8.99 billion 0.77 -$608.06 million N/A N/A FormFactor $693.62 million 4.73 $78.52 million $0.98 42.78

FormFactor has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AU Optronics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of AU Optronics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.9% of FormFactor shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of AU Optronics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of FormFactor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

FormFactor beats AU Optronics on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AU Optronics

AU Optronics Corp. engages in the production and sales of liquid crystal display (LCD) monitor and organic light emitting display. Its products include thin film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD), low temperature polysilicon (LTPS), organic light emitting display (AMOLED) and integrated touch solutions. It provides solar module and solar power plant construction service. The company was founded by Kuen Yao Lee on August 12, 1996 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc. engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test. FormFactor was founded by Igor Khandros on April 15, 1993 and is headquartered in Livermore, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for AU Optronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AU Optronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.