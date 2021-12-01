Audius (AUDIO) Price Hits $2.36 on Exchanges

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. Audius has a total market cap of $1.20 billion and $77.13 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Audius coin can now be purchased for about $2.36 or 0.00004125 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Audius has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Audius alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003508 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00044297 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00007941 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.14 or 0.00236141 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.82 or 0.00088800 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Audius Profile

Audius is a coin. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,066,858,974 coins and its circulating supply is 509,912,301 coins. The official website for Audius is audius.co . The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius . The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com . Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Audius Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Audius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Audius and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.