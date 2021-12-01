Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stake Raised by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,071 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 11,181 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.09% of Autodesk worth $54,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC grew its position in Autodesk by 45.3% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 106,619 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,122,000 after buying an additional 33,239 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 974,799 shares of the software company’s stock worth $284,544,000 after purchasing an additional 50,636 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Autodesk by 48.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 798,153 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $237,778,000 after acquiring an additional 259,899 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Autodesk in the second quarter valued at about $9,073,000. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 380.2% in the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $254.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $298.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $298.63. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $245.05 and a 52-week high of $344.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.01% and a net margin of 31.31%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $75,052.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total value of $28,653.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,372 shares of company stock valued at $2,413,060. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $363.00 to $343.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $324.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.00.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

