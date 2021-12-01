Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $29.63

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $29.63 and last traded at $29.68, with a volume of 230496 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.17.

AVNS has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Avanos Medical from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Avanos Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -27.43 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.41.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Patrick J. Oleary purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.63 per share, with a total value of $158,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,505.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 31.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,372,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,139,000 after buying an additional 1,761,426 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 26.4% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 3,087,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,322,000 after buying an additional 645,316 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 13.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,096,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,350,000 after buying an additional 611,984 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 75.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 793,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,573,000 after buying an additional 340,905 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the third quarter valued at about $10,327,000. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS)

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.