Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a drop of 35.7% from the October 31st total of 39,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 79,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE AVAN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.85. The company had a trading volume of 117,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,093. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.81. Avanti Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.54 and a 1-year high of $11.40.

Get Avanti Acquisition alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berry Street Capital Management LLP boosted its position in Avanti Acquisition by 20.0% during the second quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in Avanti Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $325,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Avanti Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $175,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Avanti Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $1,745,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Avanti Acquisition by 4,258.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 85,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

Avanti Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Avanti Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanti Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.