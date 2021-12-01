Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) will report earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Avenue Therapeutics’ earnings. Avenue Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Avenue Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.18) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Avenue Therapeutics.

Get Avenue Therapeutics alerts:

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avenue Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of ATXI stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. Avenue Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $7.69. The firm has a market cap of $26.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.42 and a 200-day moving average of $2.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATXI. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Avenue Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $27,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Avenue Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $34,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Avenue Therapeutics by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Avenue Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avenue Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

Avenue Therapeutics Company Profile

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in acquiring, licensing, and commercializing products for use in the intensive care hospital setting. It focuses on the development of intravenous tramadol, a potential alternative that could reduce the use of conventional opioids for patients suffering from acute pain.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avenue Therapeutics (ATXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avenue Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avenue Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.