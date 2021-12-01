Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) Short Interest Down 50.2% in November

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,800 shares, a drop of 50.2% from the October 31st total of 270,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ:ATXI opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. Avenue Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $7.69. The firm has a market cap of $26.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.42 and a 200-day moving average of $2.18.
Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). On average, analysts predict that Avenue Therapeutics will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Avenue Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th.
Avenue Therapeutics Company Profile
Avenue Therapeutics, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in acquiring, licensing, and commercializing products for use in the intensive care hospital setting. It focuses on the development of intravenous tramadol, a potential alternative that could reduce the use of conventional opioids for patients suffering from acute pain.
