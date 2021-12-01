Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.29.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avnet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Avnet from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

AVT stock traded up $0.78 on Friday, hitting $37.05. The company had a trading volume of 6,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,189. Avnet has a 12-month low of $30.31 and a 12-month high of $45.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.51.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Avnet had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Avnet will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.91%.

In other news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 3,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $125,065.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Avnet during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 185.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Avnet during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 602.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. 95.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

