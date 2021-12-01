Axe (AXE) Price Hits $0.0300 on Major Exchanges

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. One Axe coin can currently be bought for about $0.0300 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Axe has a market capitalization of $157,964.60 and $58,837.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Axe has traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $270.84 or 0.00474129 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000870 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 64.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Axe

Axe (CRYPTO:AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

