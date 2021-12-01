Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Shares Gap Down to $162.24

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $162.24, but opened at $157.60. Balchem shares last traded at $162.89, with a volume of 5 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti downgraded Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get Balchem alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.76 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $197.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCPC. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Balchem by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Balchem by 150.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Balchem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Balchem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Balchem by 195.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Company Profile (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.