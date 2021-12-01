Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $235.40

Posted by on Dec 1st, 2021

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 235.40 ($3.08) and last traded at GBX 236.40 ($3.09), with a volume of 113678 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 235.60 ($3.08).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BBY shares. Numis Securities boosted their price target on Balfour Beatty from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 395 ($5.16) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.70) price target on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.52, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.49 billion and a PE ratio of 25.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 261.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 289.44.

Balfour Beatty Company Profile (LON:BBY)

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

