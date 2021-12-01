Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $235.40

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 235.40 ($3.08) and last traded at GBX 236.40 ($3.09), with a volume of 113678 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 235.60 ($3.08).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BBY shares. Numis Securities boosted their price target on Balfour Beatty from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 395 ($5.16) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.70) price target on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.52, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.49 billion and a PE ratio of 25.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 261.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 289.44.

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

