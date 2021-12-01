Ballew Advisors Inc Acquires Shares of 13,656 Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pentair during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 80.8% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 62.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

PNR has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Pentair from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.15.

Shares of NYSE PNR traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.50. The stock had a trading volume of 7,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,464. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.49 and a 200-day moving average of $72.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11. Pentair plc has a 12-month low of $50.03 and a 12-month high of $80.40.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $969.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.76 million. Pentair had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.40%.

Pentair Profile

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.